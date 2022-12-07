Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,579 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Alamo Group worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 115.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 69,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALG. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

