Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,290,000 after purchasing an additional 676,864 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

