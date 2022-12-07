Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.32.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.