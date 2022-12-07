2,536 Shares in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,860 shares of company stock valued at $748,963. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

