Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 27.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is 32.15. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 123.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 52.57.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

