Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $57,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

