Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $389.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $672.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.