Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 122 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

TYL stock opened at $314.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $544.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.21.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.