Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $47,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Portland General Electric by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

