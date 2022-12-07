Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,523,000 after purchasing an additional 639,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

