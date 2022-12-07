Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,043 Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 49.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 34.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

