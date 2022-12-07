Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 62,047 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.83 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.