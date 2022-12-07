Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,267,000 after acquiring an additional 819,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,683,000 after acquiring an additional 563,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.