Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 1,364 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $3,935,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

