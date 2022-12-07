Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $49,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 299,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 62,538 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 907.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 691,758 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,687,000 after buying an additional 278,821 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.