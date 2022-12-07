Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $46,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after buying an additional 695,463 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,022,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 1,183,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,519,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $628.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.