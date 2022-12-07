Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THG. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

