Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 6,364 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 713.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,008,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 884,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 406,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $10.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.