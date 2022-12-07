Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $55,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Price Performance

BG opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

