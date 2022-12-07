Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 56.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 45.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

