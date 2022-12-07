1,574 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 372,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 141,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.7 %

HWM stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.