Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $51,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $62.72.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

