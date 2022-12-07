Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.36 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 355,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $41,469,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,490,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRR. ING Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $414.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.55 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

