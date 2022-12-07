Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

