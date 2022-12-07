Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,111,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

