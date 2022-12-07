Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $45,000 in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TDCX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDCX opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TDCX Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.