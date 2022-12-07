Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ryerson by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryerson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.70. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.76%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

