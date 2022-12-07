Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,551 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,463,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $4,506,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB Financial Group Profile

NYSE KB opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.