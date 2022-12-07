Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,500 shares of company stock worth $40,014,480. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

