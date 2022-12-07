ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ARR stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $762.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $10.34.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
