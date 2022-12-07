ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $762.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,473 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 455,550 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

