Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$60.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

TECK.B opened at C$50.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.68 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.07.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

