Pi Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.
