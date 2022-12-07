Pi Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$3.95 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$72.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.48.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

