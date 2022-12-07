Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.12.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$40.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$28.77 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.