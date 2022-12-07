Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 622,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 210,070 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

