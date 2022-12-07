Morgan Stanley Downgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Underweight

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Adecco Group Price Performance

AHEXY opened at $16.98 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

