JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Overweight

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

MEG Energy (TSE:MEGGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.54.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG opened at C$17.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.03 and a 12-month high of C$24.47.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

