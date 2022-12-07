CIBC Upgrades Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) to “Outperform”

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.23 on Monday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $314.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.