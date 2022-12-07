Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,281,161 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,585,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 1,094,805 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

