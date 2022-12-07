Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of CAKE opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

