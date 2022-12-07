Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Boosted by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.42.

TSE:RY opened at C$132.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$127.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

