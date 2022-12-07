SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NYSE:SM opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SM Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 171.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 125,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,408 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

