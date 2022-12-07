Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

TSE CM opened at C$58.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.58. The firm has a market cap of C$53.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$55.35 and a 52 week high of C$83.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.