Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

NYSE OVV opened at $50.60 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

