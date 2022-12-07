Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut by Cormark

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE:BMO opened at $94.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

