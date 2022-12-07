Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genasys in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.78 on Monday. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

