Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $33,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

