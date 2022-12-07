Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4,034.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $16,895,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

