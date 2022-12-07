Oppenheimer Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $13.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.46.

Shares of COST opened at $481.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.03 and its 200-day moving average is $500.25. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

