National Bankshares Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.60.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPX opened at C$47.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$145,523.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,440.55.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.