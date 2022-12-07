National Bankshares Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.60.
Capital Power Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CPX opened at C$47.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.55.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
