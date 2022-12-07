Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.02.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

